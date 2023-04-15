Hot tickets in RVA: ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Rent’ and Shawn Wayans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at events happening on stages throughout Richmond this month:

Broadway tour of “Hamilton” at Richmond’s Altria Theater

A beloved Broadway show is officially in town. “Hamilton” is now open at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

The musical runs through Sunday, April 23. Tickets are available at altriatheater.com.

There’s also a $10 ticket lottery for each performance, which you can enter through the official “Hamilton” app.

VCUArts performing Jonathan Larson’s “Rent”

Another performance hitting the stage is Jonathan Larson’s iconic musical “Rent.”

VCUArts will present the musical. It follows a group of artists and musicians struggling to create and find love during the HIV and AIDs crisis.

The show is set for Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 30, at the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are $25. VCU’s box office is also now cashless.

Shawn Wayans at Funny Bone Comedy Club

We’re also getting a visit from a member of one of the first families of comedy. Shawn Wayans is coming to the River City.

Wayans has three shows at the Funny Bone Comedy Club.

The first two are scheduled for Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The last show is set for the following night on Saturday, April 29, at 9:45 p.m.

You have to be 21 or older to attend. Tickets start at $37.

