Hanover County celebrates residents who have turned 100 years of age

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -County leaders came together with more than 200 community members on Thursday, April 13, to celebrate residents who have turned 100.

As a part of the county’s “Finding Value in Your Prime” event for senior citizens, nine residents ranging in age from 99 to 103 received a “Happy Birthday” certificate of recognition from Hanover County’s Administrator and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

“It was so lovely,” said Ardenar Giles, who will turn 101 next month. “I could feel the love.”

Hanover County recognizes residents who have turned 100 years of age (Hanover County Communications & Community Engagement)

During the ceremony, the centenarians were accompanied by their friends and family members as they viewed a presentation showing their loved one as a young person and in later years, with stories about the highlights of their life. Many honorees attributed their longevity to faith in God, the support of their families and remaining active.

“Believe in the Lord,” advised Georgie Stephens, who will turn 102 this year. “Keep moving. Always be interested in something. Life moves; there’s something different for you every day. You should stimulate your brain all the time. And spend a lot of time helping people.”

Residents honored during the celebration included:

Margaret Buckley , who will turn 101 in June, enjoys painting and selling greeting cards from her paintings. Her other hobbies include reading, sewing, visiting with friends and going to church.

Georgie Stephens , currently 101, Stephens is an Ashland native who received her degree in chemistry from Virginia Union to become a chemist at Howard University Medical School. She then moved back to Hanover County, where she became the owner of a Mobile store located on the corner of Rt. 54 and I-95 from 1977 to 2004.

Jayne Paschall , who just turned 102. She was a pastor’s wife and a breast cancer survivor of 43 years who still enjoys playing bridge, knitting, crossword puzzles, traveling and attending church.

Charles Moore , who is 102 and a Navy veteran who served during World War II, where he returned General Douglas McArthur from the Philippines by traveling through the Panama Canal. He still enjoys game books and watching baseball and football on TV.

James Davis Sr. , who will turn 100 on July 19, is a veteran who served in the Navy during World War II. He has been married for 74 years to his wife Esther. His advice: “Stay young as long as you can. When you get old you can’t get young anymore.” Described as a ‘jokester’ by his family, he lived up to that description by adding another bit of advice: “Make sure you don’t get in the water unless you can swim!”

Ardenar Giles who is a Hanover native who taught Home Economics in the Hanover County school system for 44 years, beginning at John M. Gandy and continuing at Liberty Junior High School. She enjoys gardening, sewing, traveling, God’s Word and her family.

Naomi White , who will turn 100 in August. Ms. White is very ‘tech savvy’ – she talks to “Alexa”, plays games on her tablet and has an email and a Facebook page. She remains active: “I don’t even sit no more,” she said. She liked wrestling, at least until cheating became so prevalent. “She thinks she could put them down,” joked her daughter Geraldine Winston.

Marjorie M. Tucker , who is turning 102 in May, is a lifelong resident of Hanover County and a member of the church in which the celebration was held, Fairmount Christian. She enjoys sewing, knitting, baking and entertaining visitors.

Laura Rice, who will be 103 in July. She was the co-field director for the National Campers and Hikers of America and played several sports, including basketball and softball. She enjoys painting and traveling throughout the U.S. and has been to 14 countries.

Some residents who weren’t able to make it were also honored at the event and will also receive a certificate; those recipients include:

Jessie Axselle , who will turn 100 in September.

Paul Kriegler , who turned 101 in March.

Harold Ornoff , who will turn 100 in May.

Clair Hillyer Parrish , who also will turn 100 in May.

Elizabeth Taylor , who will turn 102 in October.

Katherine Thompson, who will turn 100 in July.

Another resident to be recognized during the event was Leah K. Greene. She was the first to sign up for the centenarian celebration; however, she could not make the event. “Sadly, Ms. Greene, the mother of 11 children, with 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, died last month,” said Debbie Preston, Director of the Department of Community Resources. “But she was represented by her daughter, Bennetta Greene Mensah, and her granddaughter-in-law, Alicia Howard. “She would have loved it,” said Ms. Howard.

Preston says the Centenarian recognition event will become an annual tradition.

