WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Liberty University for first time

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will address the student body at Liberty University for the first...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will address the student body at Liberty University for the first time during convocation.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University hosted the 46th Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis as keynote speaker during Convocation Friday, April 14, when he addressed the student body for the first time.

This visit continues Liberty’s longstanding tradition of welcoming policy leaders and voices in America’s conservative movement.

“We are pleased to announce that Liberty University will be hosting Gov. Ron DeSantis as a Convocation speaker next month,” said Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo.

“As a university that is committed to Training Champions for Christ with academic excellence, it is important for our students to hear from some of the nation’s top influential leaders who are committed to the Christian faith while serving in the public square. Gov. DeSantis comes in a long line of notable guests to Convocation. We look forward to hearing him encourage, educate, and inspire our students.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ visit follows a host of visits from distinguished leaders serving in public office throughout the years, including former presidents and vice presidents, governors, ranking members of U.S. Congress, and Supreme Court justices who have taken the stage to share their life stories, unique perspectives, and principles with Liberty students.

Liberty’s past guests have included Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Presidents Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter, and many others.

Ron DeSantis has served as governor of Florida since 2019. A native Floridian, DeSantis attended Yale University, where he graduated with honors and was the captain of the varsity baseball team. He also graduated with honors from Harvard Law School. While at Harvard, he was commissioned in the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

After active-duty service, DeSantis served as a federal prosecutor. He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 from Florida’s Sixth Congressional District before running for governor in 2018.

