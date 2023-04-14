Your Money with Carlson Financial
Teen Sentenced for death of Lucia Bremer

Lucia Bremer
Lucia Bremer(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teen who pleaded guilty to the death of Lucia Bremer will soon learn their fate.

Today, Friday, April 14, 16-year-old Dylan Williams will be sentenced for the death of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood.

The hearing will occur at 11 a.m. at the Henrico County Circuit Court. The judge plans to decide today based on the impact of Lucia’s death on the community, family members, and the friend Lucia was with at the time of her death. Today’s hearing will also highlight Williams’s past behavior leading up to the shooting and after.

Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
In January, Williams agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. As a part of the plea agreement, three other charges were dropped, and he cannot be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison.

Bremer’s family previously released a statement expressing full endorsement of the plea.

At this time, we still do not know the reason Lucia and her friend were targeted.

