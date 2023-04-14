Show of Support event in Richmond this weekend is set bring resources to crime victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside her chesterfield home, Kristen Mallory is getting ready for a big weekend. It’s one she hopes will bring many together.

“I think that this resource fair is so great because I know when we went through this we didn’t have, we didn’t at least know that there was all of these resources for victims,” said Kristen Mallory, who was injured in DUI crash.

A drunk driver hit Mallory on Hull Street at Spring Run Road back in 2013. 16 at the time, Mallory suffered serious injuries including broken bones.

Fast forward to today, that resource fair, dubbed a Show of Support, is meant to bring a number of crime victim resources to one spot.

“There’s a lot of resources in the commonwealth for victims and they don’t know about it. So we wants to do a creative fun way to bring together all the resources in the Richmond, tri-city area,” said Amber Leake, VADOC Victim Services Director.

There are both local and state services available. That includes, peer support, financial assistance for out of pocket costs as well as mental health services.

“If there is a perpetrator involved then we can provide notification and other information services while that perpetrator is in the criminal justice system,” said Leake.

That’s something Mallory took advantage of coming face to face with the person who changed her life forever.

“At first it was terrifying but it also was empowering to be able to just sit there and open up and share what my life had been like,” said Mallory.

An opportunity that helped Mallory become the person she is today, now advocating for others like her.

“There’s so many of us and all people go through different paths on this,” said Mallory.

It’s free and runs from 8:30 am until noon. There’s also a 5K run starting at 9:30 for a $10 fee.

For more information about Mallory’s Movement, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.