Police investigate homicide in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police have begun a homicide investigation after finding a man dead in Henrico.

Henrico police were called to the 5700 block of Crenshaw Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was dead at the scene. The cause of death is not clear at this time.

Police are looking for help from community members; anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804 501-5000.

