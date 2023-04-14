News to know for Friday, April 14, 2023
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Teen Sentenced For Death Of Lucia Bremer
- The hearing will occur today, Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at the Henrico County Circuit Court. The judge plans to decide today based on the impact of Lucia’s death on the community, family members, and the friend Lucia was with at the time of her death. Today’s hearing will also highlight Williams’s past behavior leading up to the shooting and after.
Mother of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Post Bond
- Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child. She was released on a $5,000 bond.
Police Investigate Several Break-Ins, Possibly Tied To International Crime Ring
- The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office believes break-ins from earlier this year in their county were committed by members of an international crime ring known as the South American Theft Group. Chesterfield police said it’s not clear yet, but there is a chance the suspects in those crimes could be related.
Air National Guardsman Arrested For Leaked Pentagon Docs
- The guardsman, an IT specialist identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, was taken into custody without incident after FBI officers converged on his Massachusetts home. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he will be charged with removing or transmitting classified national defense information, a crime under the Espionage Act.
Humid With A Chance Of Showers
- Today, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms during the afternoon and evening.
