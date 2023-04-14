Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

News to know for Friday, April 14, 2023

The family of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, who was shot and killed while walking home with her...
The family of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, who was shot and killed while walking home with her friend in 2021 could finally have some justice today.(Source; Family Photo | Family Photo)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here’s a look at your top stories for Friday, April 14, 2023.

Teen Sentenced For Death Of Lucia Bremer
  • The hearing will occur today, Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at the Henrico County Circuit Court. The judge plans to decide today based on the impact of Lucia’s death on the community, family members, and the friend Lucia was with at the time of her death. Today’s hearing will also highlight Williams’s past behavior leading up to the shooting and after.
Mother of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Post Bond
Newport News police say Deja Nicole Taylor surrendered at the city’s jail for outstanding warrants related to the shooting at Richneck Elementary.
  • Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child. She was released on a $5,000 bond.
Police Investigate Several Break-Ins, Possibly Tied To International Crime Ring
It all started on Feb. 2 when someone called the police after seeing two people behind their home off of Iron Forge Drive.
  • The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office believes break-ins from earlier this year in their county were committed by members of an international crime ring known as the South American Theft Group. Chesterfield police said it’s not clear yet, but there is a chance the suspects in those crimes could be related.
Air National Guardsman Arrested For Leaked Pentagon Docs
Authorities arrest a National Guardsman in connection to the investigation into leaks of U.S. intelligence documents. (CNN, WHDH, POOL, INSTAGRAM, MORE)
  • The guardsman, an IT specialist identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, was taken into custody without incident after FBI officers converged on his Massachusetts home. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he will be charged with removing or transmitting classified national defense information, a crime under the Espionage Act.
Humid With A Chance Of Showers
  • Today, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms during the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers line the ground where two teens were killed after a car crash along Old Gun Road West.
‘It’s just tragic’: 2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash
Lawsuits continue to be filed against a Henrico based home renovator and contractor, Fabling...
‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back
Parents want more answers after a threat was made toward students at Midlothian Middle School.
Parents seek answers after threat made to students at Midlothian Middle School
LEGO breaks ground on new facility.
Brick-by-brick: LEGO breaks ground on facility in Chesterfield
The curtain could close early for the Broadway tour of “Hamilton” in Richmond due to a...
Possible actor strike could slash Hamilton shows in Richmond

Latest News

Lucia Bremer
Teen Sentenced for death of Lucia Bremer
Sentencing For Teen Who Killed Lucia Bremer
Sentencing For Teen Who Killed Lucia Bremer
Break-ins possibly tied to international crime ring
These photos were taken of the suspects who broke into a home off of Stonegate Road on April 2.
Chesterfield police investigating break-ins possibly tied to international crime ring