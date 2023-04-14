Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White River.(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ark. (Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Arkansas congratulated a man for catching a fish weighing more than 100 pounds.

Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission shared that Robert Murphy, of Fayetteville, recently caught a 102-pound paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak

Officials said he accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish and battled it for over an hour on the Upper White River near Goshen.

According to the commission, the prehistoric river monster came up short of the state record of 118 pounds set in 2020 but the team still called Murphy’s catch massive.

Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers line the ground where two teens were killed after a car crash along Old Gun Road West.
‘It’s just tragic’: 2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash
Lawsuits continue to be filed against a Henrico based home renovator and contractor, Fabling...
‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back
Parents want more answers after a threat was made toward students at Midlothian Middle School.
Parents seek answers after threat made to students at Midlothian Middle School
LEGO breaks ground on new facility.
Brick-by-brick: LEGO breaks ground on facility in Chesterfield
The curtain could close early for the Broadway tour of “Hamilton” in Richmond due to a...
Possible actor strike could slash Hamilton shows in Richmond

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he will not enter the race for the 2024...
Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not running for president
Henrico's Emergency Management and Workplace Safety Hosts free Event
Henrico to hold free CRP and AED training
San Francisco police made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
DA: Suspect in killing of Cash App founder planned attack
Montana lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a bill banning the social media app TikTok from...
Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban social media app TikTok
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
It’s ‘the Joe show’ as Biden closes out Ireland visit