Largest pickleball venue in Virginia coming to Henrico

The Pickleball facility will be where the Macy's department store used to be.(Rendering via Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The largest pickleball venue in Virginia is set to open at Regency Square in December 2023.

Performance Pickleball RVA will be in the space where the Macy’s department store used to be. Construction for phase 1 is set to start in May or June.

“We’ve really tried to come together to create pickle paradise. I know that sounds a little bit corny, but that’s ideally what we’re doing, to create exactly what the pickleball player would want,” said Jon Laaser, the COO of Performance Pickleball RVA.

Phase 1 is 12 pickleball courts, a bar, restaurant and lounging area inside of the building. Phase 2 consists of 6 outdoor courts and an area for spectators.

“To reimagine what was Regency Mall many, many years ago and the transformation of what this facility is - going from a Macy’s department store to a sports facility, a pickleball facility,” said Dennis Bickmeyer, the executive director of Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority.

It will be a place where pickleball players, near and far, can learn, play and socialize.

“Building this indoor, outdoor facility just adds to the possibilities of what we can do in the world of pickleball,” said Bickmeyer.

Laaser said now is the perfect time to make this addition to the area.

”Richmond is just exploding in pickleball just as it is in a number of other places and we felt the demand was there, but also we wanted to do it right,” said Laaser.

This addition would impact not only players, but the whole county as well.

“To have something like this now, to attract a new audience of pickleball players that come in here that know they can come in here and play in a tournament, stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants,” said Bickmeyer.

There is no set date for when phase 2 will be completed.

