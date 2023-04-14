Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Henrico to hold free CPR and AED training

Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the football field earlier this year, shined a spotlight on the importance of knowing CPR. How many of us really know what to do when
By Shantel Davis
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s Emergency Management and Workplace Safety is inviting the community out for a free CPR and AED training event on Saturday.

The purpose of the event is to give citizens the tools they need should a sudden cardiac arrest occur.

“These life-saving skills can be used anywhere, whether if you are out with your family, or enjoying one of our park facilities, or at one of the tournaments we have in our county. Really, these skills can be applied anywhere you are if you come across someone in need,” said Jenn Welch, coordinator of Henrico’s Emergency Management.

According to the American Heart Association, 350,000 sudden cardiac arrest events happen outside of a hospital per year nationwide. More and more communities are working to implement ways to provide communities with life-saving measures, including the recent law in Virginia in which all schools are now required to have AEDs in their buildings.

This event that is happening Saturday, April 15 is just one of eight. Families are welcome to come out to Pouncey Tract Park in Short Pump where safety officers will give you a full presentation of how to use an AED and take you through the correct way of giving chest compressions for CPR.

“Don’t fear breaking ribs or tearing cartilage, because ideally the person would much rather be, ‘Hey I have a bruised rib, I can recover from that., can’t really recover from death,” said Saftey Officer Detroy Brooks.

The events are happening for the next two weeks. Click/tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers line the ground where two teens were killed after a car crash along Old Gun Road West.
‘It’s just tragic’: 2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash
Lawsuits continue to be filed against a Henrico based home renovator and contractor, Fabling...
‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back
Parents want more answers after a threat was made toward students at Midlothian Middle School.
Parents seek answers after threat made to students at Midlothian Middle School
LEGO breaks ground on new facility.
Brick-by-brick: LEGO breaks ground on facility in Chesterfield
The curtain could close early for the Broadway tour of “Hamilton” in Richmond due to a...
Possible actor strike could slash Hamilton shows in Richmond

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Elections disclosed that it “inadvertently” shared the state’s...
Virginia agency ‘inadvertently’ shared registered voter list
The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Teen sentenced to 60 years for killing Lucia Bremer
The Henrico Police Department says an 18-year-old suspect was quickly caught after a...
Henrico homicide victim identified; 18-year-old suspect arrested
Largest pickleball venue in Virginia coming to Henrico
Largest pickleball venue in Virginia coming to Henrico