Henrico to hold free CPR and AED training

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s Emergency Management and Workplace Safety is inviting the community out for a free CPR and AED training event on Saturday.

The purpose of the event is to give citizens the tools they need should a sudden cardiac arrest occur.

“These life-saving skills can be used anywhere, whether if you are out with your family, or enjoying one of our park facilities, or at one of the tournaments we have in our county. Really, these skills can be applied anywhere you are if you come across someone in need,” said Jenn Welch, coordinator of Henrico’s Emergency Management.

According to the American Heart Association, 350,000 sudden cardiac arrest events happen outside of a hospital per year nationwide. More and more communities are working to implement ways to provide communities with life-saving measures, including the recent law in Virginia in which all schools are now required to have AEDs in their buildings.

This event that is happening Saturday, April 15 is just one of eight. Families are welcome to come out to Pouncey Tract Park in Short Pump where safety officers will give you a full presentation of how to use an AED and take you through the correct way of giving chest compressions for CPR.

“Don’t fear breaking ribs or tearing cartilage, because ideally the person would much rather be, ‘Hey I have a bruised rib, I can recover from that., can’t really recover from death,” said Saftey Officer Detroy Brooks.

The events are happening for the next two weeks. Click/tap here for more information.

