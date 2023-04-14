Future Flyers host first Speed Capital Track & Cross-Country Meet In Va.

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A youth Track and Field team known as the Future Flyers is set to host its first-ever Speed Capital-affiliated meet right here in central Virginia.

Speed Capital is an organization created in 2019 to enhance the experience of young athletes by focusing on the importance of academics and athletics.

After setbacks caused by the pandemic, the group is now ready to continue providing a worldwide platform showcasing track & field athletes ranging from the youth, high school, collegiate & professional levels.

Virginia’s first Outdoor Speed Capital Invitational is set to take place on Saturday, April 15, at Hermitage High School in Henrico at 8 a.m.

Several youths, making a total of 84 teams, have signed up to compete against opponents from all over the U.S. Athletes will compete based on ages ranging from 6 to 18 years old.

The event is open to the public; spectator passes will cost $15 and must be purchased online prior to the event. Children ages 4 & under will be admitted free, and athletes must show a bib number to enter for free.

