Friday Forecast: Humidity climbs, shower chances return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity climbs, and a few scattered showers and isolated storms possible beginning midday. Rain chance drops off for tomorrow and Sunday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and an isolated storms into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy start then partly sunny in the afternoon. A stray shower POSSIBLE in the morning, then most of the day is dry. A quick shower or storm is possible late afternoon/evening. Most areas stay dry. Rain totals near a quarter inch. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry. A shower possible at night. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. (Early Evening Rain Chance: 10%, but rain chance goes up overnight)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.