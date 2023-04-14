Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Friday Forecast: Humidity climbs, shower chances return

Rain won’t be widespread but at least some showers and storms later today
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity climbs, and a few scattered showers and isolated storms possible beginning midday. Rain chance drops off for tomorrow and Sunday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and an isolated storms into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy start then partly sunny in the afternoon. A stray shower POSSIBLE in the morning, then most of the day is dry. A quick shower or storm is possible late afternoon/evening. Most areas stay dry. Rain totals near a quarter inch. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry. A shower possible at night. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. (Early Evening Rain Chance: 10%, but rain chance goes up overnight)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers line the ground where two teens were killed after a car crash along Old Gun Road West.
‘It’s just tragic’: 2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash
Lawsuits continue to be filed against a Henrico based home renovator and contractor, Fabling...
‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back
Parents want more answers after a threat was made toward students at Midlothian Middle School.
Parents seek answers after threat made to students at Midlothian Middle School
LEGO breaks ground on new facility.
Brick-by-brick: LEGO breaks ground on facility in Chesterfield
The curtain could close early for the Broadway tour of “Hamilton” in Richmond due to a...
Possible actor strike could slash Hamilton shows in Richmond

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Few scattered showers Friday and Saturday
Forecast: Scattered showers Friday and Saturday
Forecast: Shower chances return
Sunny & HOT!