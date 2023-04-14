Chesterfield police investigating break-ins possibly tied to international crime ring

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating six different incidents spanning from the start of February to this past Monday near the Reeds Landing and Salisbury neighborhoods where in some cases homes were broken into and valuables were taken.

It all started on Feb. 2 when someone called the police after seeing two people behind their home off of Iron Forge Drive.

The homeowner saw the two suspects on their security cameras, yelled at them, and then the two ran away.

More than a month later someone entered a home off of Old Gun Road. and took jewelry, money, and shoes while the homeowners were on vacation.

On April 2, a home off of Stonegate Road was broken into. While nothing was taken, the homeowner was able to take pictures of the two men who broke in on a security camera.

Police said minutes after this incident another burglary was reported at a home off Leafield Drive where jewelry and purses were taken.

On Monday, police were called out for an alarm call at a home at Cannon Ridge Court to find a window had been broken, the home had been gone through but nothing had been stolen.

That same night another attempted burglary was reported down in Reeds Landing.

This time police said three men tried to break into a home by busting out a window but the noise woke up the residents and the men ran away.

“Basically we have offenders who will do whatever they can to get inside if they think there’s something there that they want,” Lt. Russ Granderson, with the Chesterfield Police Department, said.

Detectives believe at least some of these burglaries are related.

”The way we’re being able to do this is we’re just looking at the MOs or particularly how the offenders are making entry into those homes, Granderson said.

On Wednesday, a letter was sent out from the Salisbury Homeowner’s Association warning residents about the break-ins and how they could be related to other burglaries in nearby counties.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office believes break-ins from earlier this year in their county were committed by members of an international crime ring known as the South American Theft Group.

Chesterfield police said it’s not clear yet but there is a chance the suspects in those crimes could be related.

“It’s very possible,” Granderson said. “This is a well-organized group and they’ve been operating up and down the East Coast, and not only our county has unfortunately had some familiarization with but the neighboring jurisdictions as well.”

In the meantime, police encourage residents to lock up their homes and consider installing security cameras or alarms.

“Certainly no one is exempt and we’re just working with some good leads right now and we’re hoping to come up with a successful conclusion,” Granderson said.

Police ask if you know anything to give Crime Solvers a call at 804-748 -0660.

