13-year-old accidentally shot in head in Emporia; suspect arrested

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - A 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head on Thursday night in Emporia, police said in a news release.

Emporia Police Department officers responded to the scene at Cartwright Court and immediately rendered first aid to the boy.

He was taken to Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia and then transported by helicopter to VCU Medical Center. He was in stable condition on Friday afternoon, police said.

“The initial investigation by the Emporia Police, with the assistance of Virginia State Police, concluded that the shooting was accidental due to reckless handling of a firearm,” the Emporia Police Department said in a news release on Friday.

Deonte’ Saabian Thomas, 20, was charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm.

His first court date is scheduled for Monday, April 17.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Emporia Police Department 434-634-7320.

