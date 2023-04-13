Ukrops Monument Ave. 10K returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s favorite marathon is returning to the river city. The Ukrops Annual Monument Ave 10K, presented by Kroger, is expected to take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Runners will begin on Broad Street near Harrison Street and end on Franklin Street near Laurel Street.

Registered participants are encouraged to pick up their packets at the Health & Fitness Expo located at Richmond International Raceway on Thursday, April 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or Friday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Race day registration will take place on the morning of the race from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the lobby of the Siegel Center; Here, runners may also pick up their bib. All runners must be preregistered online to qualify for race day registration.

The race will begin in waves at approximately 8:30 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony for overall winners at the Sheehy Post Race Festival, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After crossing the finish line, Runners may also pick up a Ukrops Monument 10k shirt and bag at the volunteer tent.

During this time, drivers are asked to beware of road closures and traffic delays near Monument Avenue. Road closures will also be in place near the Altria Theater on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. due to a matinee performance of “Hamilton.”

For more information about Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k, click here.

