Smith Mountain Lake had highest number of boating incidents last year in Virginia

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake had the most incidents of any body of water in Virginia in 2022. This was the second year in a row incidents increased at the lake.

The 2022 Recreational Boating Incident Summary reports the commonwealth had 87 incidents, 17 of which were deadly. And a significant portion of those were in Southwest Virginia. However, local leaders are leading efforts to promote safety ahead of the summer.

“We want everyone to be safe this summer and come home having a good time and not having a problem,” said Randy Stow.

Stow is the Navigation Committee Chair for the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission. He says the number of boats visiting the lake has increased since the pandemic. That’s why the commission is leading continued educational efforts this summer.

“We do have a lot of incidents and that may be because we have a lot of boats,” explained Stow. “We have a lot of traffic and a lot of visitors.”

The Virginia Department of Wildlife says Smith Mountain Lake had 21 boating incidents on the lake last year, including 11 injuries. So far, this year there have been two fatalities.

“That were not related to a boating incident per se. It was a single boat,” explained Stow. “It had some issue with it and unfortunately the two passengers did drown.”

Stow says they are doing everything they can to prevent more incidents from occurring. Starting with addressing wakes, which Stow says is a major concern.

“They can cause issues for people that are on docks, they can cause issues for people on other boats, and the large wakes can affect not only the docks but the shoreline,” added Stow.

Stow says they will start adding educational material like signs, flyers, and QR codes to educate boaters. Maps will also be available for wake-surfers to see the safe areas for towed watersports.

Boaters are reminded to keep an active lookout in every direction and to always wear life jackets.

“A life jacket does not do any good unless it’s being worn,” said Stow.

Officials will be hosting a day on the lake June 10 focused on safety. Stow says the Wake Education Task Force will give updates as to what they’ve been working on during this event.

