Parents seek answers after threat made to students at Midlothian Middle School

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Parents are seeking more answers after a threat was made this week to students at a Chesterfield County school.

A 13-year-old boy was suspended from Midlothian Middle School and charged with making threats, but parents still aren’t comfortable with how the school handled notifying them about what exactly happened.

“We should take everything kind of seriously, because we don’t know what the next person is always thinking,” one parent said. “And I just feel like we’re trying to get as many answers as we can out of the school, and they they’re not cooperating with any of the parents.”

This mom wanted to remain anonymous after she said her daughter told her about being on a hit list and that a 13-year-old boy threatened to shoot her and others at the school.

Chesterfield police said this started Wednesday when one student reported overhearing another kid say a third student made a threatening statement to her.

Police say that school officials spoke with the student who was threatened. She told them a 13-year-old male student had threatened to shoot her and told her she was on a “hit list” on Monday.

This student also reported that the next day, Tuesday, the same boy approached her, told her she was off the “hit list” and made a threatening statement toward the school.

Police and administrators said they spoke to the 13-year-old suspect and determined his threats were not credible.

However, he has been taken out of school, and police have charged him with what’s basically the juvenile version of two counts of making threatening statements.

“I’m hoping that the school will give me some type of answer so I can figure out what to do with my kid,” the mom said. “Because at this point, you know, I’m like, should I homeschool or what should I do?

The principal sent a statement this statement home to parents Wednesday:

“Good afternoon Midlothian Middle School families: I am writing to share information about an incident that happened today in case your child talks to you about it. Today it was reported that a student made a threatening remark. We are also aware that postings have been made by students on social media that reference this remark. Our school’s administrative team and police were involved immediately, and the police have determined there is no credible threat to our school. Our school and our school division takes all inappropriate comments seriously, and we involve law enforcement to investigate as necessary. As always, if your child has specific information about a potential situation they should reach out to an administrator or another trusted adult. We have systems in place to help students deal with conflict or other problems in an appropriate manner. We routinely tell students, “if you see something, say something.” Please reinforce with your students the importance of speaking up if they feel something is wrong. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued support of our school.”

However, another parent said they aren’t getting enough answers from the school as to what happened.

“When you have other students that are saying, this child, this child has threatened, they’ve heard him threaten this child, people have seen him with a weapon, then why is that not credible?” another mom said. “When you have eyewitnesses? To me, that’s credible.”

Experts said in this day and age, fears of any threats of schools are valid.

“Definitely having these kinds of threats in schools can impact kids’ feelings of safety, and that their ability to learn and their ability to really engage,” said Katie Francis, program manager of Mental Health Services OP/IR with ChildSavers.

“We need to do two things,” she said. “We need to be focusing on supporting our kids and also looking for solutions, and I think a lot of times parents, when we hear something that’s really hard or scary, we jump over support and we move to a solution. So, let’s solve this problem, let’s fix it, let’s find a solution, you know, let’s find a solution or an answer. But I think first and foremost is, is listening to them.”

She also said another way to cope is to make sure you talk with your kids and make a plan with school leaders.

“Is there an opportunity for them to share their voice and find a solution?” Francis said. “Talking with them about who are their safe people in the school? What’s their safety plan in school? Who do they go to? Do they know what the safety plans are in school? Do they know who they need to alert?

The Chesterfield County Police Department had additional officers at the school on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

