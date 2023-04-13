Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Thursday, April 13, 2023


Mifepristone was approved for use by the FDA more than two decades ago and is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Here’s a look at your top stories for Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Federal Appeals Court Freezes Part of Order Targeting Abortion Pill

  • The ruling late Wednesday temporarily narrowed a decision by a lower court judge in Texas that had completely blocked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the nation’s most commonly used method of abortion.

Police Release Body Cam Footage of North Ave. Officer-Involved Shooting

New video shows a homicide suspect in a deadly shootout with Richmond Police!
  • The shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, in the 4100 block of North Avenue near Piney Road after another shooting on Evergreen Avenue earlier in the morning.

Richneck Families Plans to Sue Newport News Schools

City of Richmond To Discuss Year-Round Inclement Weather Shelters

  • In hopes of avoiding a lack of homeless shelters during the cold winter months, City Councilors will gather today to discuss plans for cold weather shelters next year as well as plans to add an additional shelter space that would be open year around.

911 Calls Released From Kentucky Bank Mass Shooting

  • WARNING: The audio from the 911 calls may be disturbing to listeners, and discretion is advised. The audio released features six callers, from witnesses inside and outside the bank and the shooter’s mother. Police also released audio transmissions from emergency responders heading to the scene.

Sunny and HOT

  • Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the upper-80s.

