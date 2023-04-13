New half marathon coming to Richmond in 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Sports Backers on Thursday announced a new half marathon in 2024 that will start and finish at the University of Richmond.

The Virginia Credit Union River City Half will “run over and along the James River, through well-established neighborhoods and outdoor gems like Pony Pasture,” Sports Backers said.

The event on March 9 will include a 5K option for runners.

Sports Backers says the races are a “chance to celebrate Richmond beyond the downtown city streets.”

Registration for the races are now open. Click/tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.