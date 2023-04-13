Your Money with Carlson Financial
New half marathon coming to Richmond in 2024

The event will ‘celebrate Richmond beyond the downtown city streets’
Sports Backers says the Virginia Credit Union River City Half will "run over and along the...
Sports Backers says the Virginia Credit Union River City Half will "run over and along the James River, through well-established neighborhoods and outdoor gems like Pony Pasture."(Photo: Sports Backers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Sports Backers on Thursday announced a new half marathon in 2024 that will start and finish at the University of Richmond.

The Virginia Credit Union River City Half will “run over and along the James River, through well-established neighborhoods and outdoor gems like Pony Pasture,” Sports Backers said.

The event on March 9 will include a 5K option for runners.

Sports Backers says the races are a “chance to celebrate Richmond beyond the downtown city streets.”

Registration for the races are now open. Click/tap here for more information.

