Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher turns herself in

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of the 6-year-old student who shot a first-grade teacher in January has turned herself in.

The Newport News Police Department says Deja Nicole Taylor surrendered at the city’s jail on Thursday for outstanding warrants related to the incident at Richneck Elementary.

Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.

On Jan. 6, a first-grader shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, who has filed a $40 million lawsuit in the case.

Prosecutors have also asked a Circuit Court judge to impanel a “special grand jury” to “continue the investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting.”

This could include school administrators and Newport News Public Schools.

Zwerner says she continues to suffer from physical pain and mental anguish following the shooting.

