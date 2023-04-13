Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher turns herself in

Newport News police say Deja Nicole Taylor surrendered at the city’s jail for outstanding warrants related to the shooting at Richneck Elementary.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of the 6-year-old student who shot a first-grade teacher in January has turned herself in.

The Newport News Police Department says Deja Nicole Taylor surrendered at the city’s jail on Thursday for outstanding warrants related to the incident at Richneck Elementary.

Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.

On Jan. 6, a first-grader shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, who has filed a $40 million lawsuit in the case.

Prosecutors have also asked a Circuit Court judge to impanel a “special grand jury” to “continue the investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting.”

This could include school administrators and Newport News Public Schools.

Zwerner says she continues to suffer from physical pain and mental anguish following the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers line the ground where two teens were killed after a car crash along Old Gun Road West.
‘It’s just tragic’: 2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels’ future up in the air
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on Friday,...
Richmond police release video of officer-involved shooting
The curtain could close early for the Broadway tour of “Hamilton” in Richmond due to a...
Possible actor strike could slash Hamilton shows in Richmond

Latest News

‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back
‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back
Parents want more answers after a threat was made toward students at Midlothian Middle School.
Parents seek answers after threat made to students at Midlothian Middle School
It’s unclear how many schools in the commonwealth already have defibrillators, but the new law...
Virginia schools will soon be required to have defibrillators
Police were called to the 2400 block of Whitcomb Street around 4 p.m. Thursday for a shooting.
Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in Richmond