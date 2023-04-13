LEGO breaks ground at Meadowville Technology Park

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Lego is set to break ground in Chesterfield today, Thursday, April 13, for its first manufacturing facility in the U.S.

The facility will be built at the Meadowville Technology Park alongside an Amazon fulfillment center and a Capital One data center.

Chesterfield County’s well-established Meadowville Technology Park expanded its footprint in 2020 when the Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority purchased a 353-acre property formerly part of an 800-acre American Tobacco cigarette plant site.

The LEGO Group cited more than 100 selection factors and sub-factors before deciding to build here in Virginia.

The decision to build at the Meadowville Technology Park came with a nearly shovel-ready site covering 340 acres with access to nearly 33,000 local manufacturing workers. The site also enables convenient access to nearby Interstates 85 and 95, along with access to The Port of Virginia’s Richmond Marine Terminal and its larger coastal facilities in the Hampton Roads region.

“We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links,” said LEGO Group CEO, Niels Christiansen. “We appreciate support for our ambition to build a carbon-neutral-run facility and construct a solar park and are looking forward to building a great team with support from the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.”

Lego expects to spend one billion dollars building the facility at the Meadowville Technology Park and plans to have it up and running in two years, creating roughly 1,800 new jobs.

