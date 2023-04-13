Friday Forecast: Sunny and HOT

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and sunny today, then a few showers possible midday and afternoon tomorrow. More showers possible Saturday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and Hot. Highs in the upper-80s. Today’s record is 91°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a few showers midday into the afternoon possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry most of the day with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms in the evening and at night. Lows near 60, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%. Rain chance goes up at night.)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

