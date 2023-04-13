Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Sunny and HOT

Scattered chances of rain tomorrow and Saturday.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and sunny today, then a few showers possible midday and afternoon tomorrow. More showers possible Saturday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and Hot. Highs in the upper-80s. Today’s record is 91°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a few showers midday into the afternoon possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry most of the day with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms in the evening and at night. Lows near 60, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%. Rain chance goes up at night.)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

