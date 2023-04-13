City of Richmond To Discuss Year-Round Inclement Weather Shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond could soon have more space to help residents who may be experiencing homelessness.

In hopes of avoiding a lack of homeless shelters during the cold winter months, City Councilors will gather today to discuss plans for cold weather shelters next year as well as plans to add an additional shelter space that would be open year around.

Last winter was Richmond’s first implementation of a scatterd site model for cold winter shelters. Four shelters were set to open across the city; however, only three opened after delays due to contract negotiations that took longer than expected. The city plans to avoid that outcome for next year by signing those contracts by August.

Next year’s cold winter shelters are set to include at least 150 beds and up to 25 rooms for the most vulnerable. City leaders are also looking to add 50 permanent shelter beds that would be open 24/7.

City Counselors say this plan will help provide a more stable solution for addressing homelessness in Richmond.

The city is still waiting for budget approval to open a year-round shelter. Also, the fourth cold weather shelter that never opened last winter is now expected to open later this year.

