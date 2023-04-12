Wednesday Forecast: Warm, sunny, and dry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia continues to warm up over he next few days with well above average temperatures through the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High in low-80s°. Another *Verified* best weather day of the week

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid-80s. Another *Verified* best weather day of the week

Friday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated showers possible, mainly in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms likely late in the day and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

