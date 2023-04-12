Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday Forecast: Warm, sunny, and dry

80+ warmth likely through the weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia continues to warm up over he next few days with well above average temperatures through the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High in low-80s°. Another *Verified* best weather day of the week

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid-80s. Another *Verified* best weather day of the week

Friday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated showers possible, mainly in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms likely late in the day and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Download the NBC12 Weather app Here

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Old Gun Rd W.
2 dead in fiery Chesterfield crash
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jordan: FBI used undercover agent at Catholic church in Richmond
Kim Hahn says last Friday a group of people were walking in their northside neighborhood, bags...
Porch pirates strike again; Richmond police stepping up daylight patrols

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Warmer with more sunshine the next few days!
Forecast: Warm with more sunshine the next few days!
Tuesday Forecast: The first of several warm and sunny days
Tuesday Forecast: The first of several warm days
Tuesday Forecast: The first of several warm days