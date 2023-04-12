Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Virginia Senate recognizes Abigail Zwerner, teacher shot by student

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As lawmakers returned to the State Capitol for the veto session Wednesday, they recognized Abigail Zwerner, the Newport News teacher who was shot by a six-year-old student in January.

Lawmakers presented a resolution praising the teacher for the actions she took to protect her students, helping them to safety after she was wounded.

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar read the resolution.

“Despite life-threatening injuries, Abby Zwerner ushered her students to safety in another room, and was the last person to exit the classroom where the shooting took place. No students were injured,” she said.

“Thank you for all that you do for our children, and the lives that you no doubt saved,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Thank you.”

Sen. Tommy Norment (R-James City Co.) said Zwerner has been through at least four operations, and her recovery continues.

She attended Wednesday’s ceremony with members of her family.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers line the ground where two teens were killed after a car crash along Old Gun Road West.
‘It’s just tragic’: 2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels’ future up in the air
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on Friday,...
Richmond police release video of officer-involved shooting
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

The decision to build at the Meadowville Technology Park came with a nearly shovel-ready site...
LEGO breaks ground at Meadowville Technology Park
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
Four shelters were set to open across the city last year; however, only three opened after...
City of Richmond To Discuss Year-Round Inclement Weather Shelters
Mifepristone was approved for use by the FDA more than two decades ago and is used in...
News to Know for Thursday, April 13, 2023
Federal Appeals Court Freezes Part of Order Targeting Abortion Pill
Federal Appeals Court Freezes Part of Order Targeting Abortion Pill