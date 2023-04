HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says Libbie Avenue between Monument Avenue and West Club Lane is shut down due to a suspicious package.

Henrico Police is investigating a suspicious package in the area of Libbie Ave and Monument Ave. Libbie Ave between Monument and West Club Ln. will be shut down while police investigate. This will affect travel, and we encourage drivers to find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/mCOnwAYmHZ — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 12, 2023

“This will affect travel, and we encourage drivers to find alternate routes,” police said on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.

