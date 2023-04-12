Roundabout coming to Turner and Darbytown roads

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County recently awarded a $480,000 contract to build a roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads.

The goal of the roundabout is to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

The project was first proposed in 2021 with input from the public.

Work on the roundabout is set to begin in June and will take about three months to complete.

