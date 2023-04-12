Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Roundabout coming to Turner and Darbytown roads

Work is scheduled to begin in June
County leaders awarded a $480,000 dollar contract to build a roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County recently awarded a $480,000 contract to build a roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads.

The goal of the roundabout is to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

The project was first proposed in 2021 with input from the public.

Work on the roundabout is set to begin in June and will take about three months to complete.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Old Gun Rd W.
2 dead in fiery Chesterfield crash
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jordan: FBI used undercover agent at Catholic church in Richmond
Kim Hahn says last Friday a group of people were walking in their northside neighborhood, bags...
Porch pirates strike again; Richmond police stepping up daylight patrols

Latest News

Old Gun Road West was closed for several hours after the deadly crash on Tuesday, April 11.
News to Know for Wednesday, April 12
Henrico County is getting a roundabout
Henrico getting roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads
School bus driver wins $100,000 lottery prize
Richmond Flying Squirrels future up in the air