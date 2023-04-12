Roundabout coming to Turner and Darbytown roads
Work is scheduled to begin in June
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County recently awarded a $480,000 contract to build a roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads.
The goal of the roundabout is to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection.
The project was first proposed in 2021 with input from the public.
Work on the roundabout is set to begin in June and will take about three months to complete.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.