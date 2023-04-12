Richmond police release video of officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday released video from an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead last month.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

The shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, in the 4100 block of North Avenue near Piney Road after another shooting on Evergreen Avenue earlier in the morning.

Police arrived at the Evergreen Avenue shooting to find 55-year-old Peace Talbert suffering from a gunshot wound inside her home. She was taken to the hospital and died about two hours later, police said.

During the investigation, police were tipped off to a vehicle description that led them to a male suspect in the woman’s shooting.

Police say they encountered an armed suspect outside his vehicle in the 4200 block of North Avenue. The suspect, 63-year-old James Talbert III, was shot outside his car and taken to the hospital, where he later died. In the video, Talbert is seen firing at police first before the officers return fire.

After further investigation, police determined the two were married.

The two officers involved in shooting Talbert were placed on paid administrative leave.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

