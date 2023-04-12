Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond police release video of officer-involved shooting

Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on Friday,...
Crime scene tape blocks off an area after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on Friday, March 31.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday released video from an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead last month.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

The shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, in the 4100 block of North Avenue near Piney Road after another shooting on Evergreen Avenue earlier in the morning.

Police arrived at the Evergreen Avenue shooting to find 55-year-old Peace Talbert suffering from a gunshot wound inside her home. She was taken to the hospital and died about two hours later, police said.

During the investigation, police were tipped off to a vehicle description that led them to a male suspect in the woman’s shooting.

Police say they encountered an armed suspect outside his vehicle in the 4200 block of North Avenue. The suspect, 63-year-old James Talbert III, was shot outside his car and taken to the hospital, where he later died. In the video, Talbert is seen firing at police first before the officers return fire.

After further investigation, police determined the two were married.

The two officers involved in shooting Talbert were placed on paid administrative leave.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Two James River High School students died in a crash on Tuesday, April 11 on Old Gun Road West....
2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels’ future up in the air
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jordan: FBI used undercover agent at Catholic church in Richmond

Latest News

Police were called to the scene just after 10:15 p.m. April 11 in the 1600 block of Gay Street.
Richmond man identified in deadly Mosby Court shooting
The truck's owner caught the act on his Ring surveillance camera overnight.
Chesterfield police search for suspect who fired gun into truck
A consumer watchdog group finds complaints against credit reporting agencies are on the rise
Credit reporting complaints ‘skyrocket’ to new record, report finds
Credit reporting complaints ‘skyrocket’ to new record, report finds