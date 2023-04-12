Richmond leaders say they are committed to building new stadium for Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels self-proclaimed biggest fan is hopeful the team isn’t forced to leave.

“they’ve talked about it for years and now they say they’re going to do something and I would have thought they would have started by now,” said Ray Edwards, Richmond Flying Squirrels fan.

That work is supposed to start this spring. But this week, the president of the Flying Squirrels said there has been very little progress for plans for a new stadium, and that much needs to get done.

Lou DiBella also says the next three or four weeks will be critical. New MLB requirements state a new stadium must be done by the start of the 2025 season or else the city will lose its team.

“This is all igloo work. Where most of the work, most of the igloo is beneath the surface. Just like a duck, most of the work goes on underneath that water and that’s what’s happening here. That’s why it’s slow,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Councilor.

City Council President Mike Jones acknowledges the clock is ticking and says a lot of the work is happening behind the scenes right now. But he adds it’s up to the developer, RVA Diamond Partners, to get permits through and break ground.

“We’re committed to the Squirrels being here in this city so much so we have them $3.5 million back in March. If we weren’t serious about it we wouldn’t have done that because money’s tight,” said Councilor Jones.

A new stadium is part of a large plan for the area called the Diamond District. The plan will also include a mix of office space, two hotels and an 11-acre public park. The project will also include at least 3,000 residential units. VCU is also part of it.

“We don’t get a new stadium, they are gone and being gone from Richmond would be the worst thing because the Squirrels do so much for the community,” said Edwards.

NBC12 also reached out to VCU to see if leaders there are content with the progress and timeline. So far no comment.

