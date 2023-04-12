Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Raphine woman was arrested and charged by the Staunton Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for alleged sexual assault involving a minor after a joint investigation.

This information comes from a joint press release sent out by the Staunton Police Department (SPD) and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Wednesday afternoon.

According to the release, on April 5, Jessica Duff, 43, of Raphine, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on charges from the SPD and ACSO.

The SPD charged Duff with two counts of alleged aggravated sexual battery and the ACSO charged her with one count of alleged object sexual penetration and one count of alleged aggravated sexual battery.

Duff is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

