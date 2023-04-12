Your Money with Carlson Financial
Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Raphine woman was arrested and charged by the Staunton Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for alleged sexual assault involving a minor after a joint investigation.

This information comes from a joint press release sent out by the Staunton Police Department (SPD) and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Wednesday afternoon.

According to the release, on April 5, Jessica Duff, 43, of Raphine, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on charges from the SPD and ACSO.

The SPD charged Duff with two counts of alleged aggravated sexual battery and the ACSO charged her with one count of alleged object sexual penetration and one count of alleged aggravated sexual battery.

Duff is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

You can read the full release here.

