News to Know for Wednesday, April 12

Deadly Chesterfield Crash

Two people died Tuesday evening in a fiery crash on Old Gun Road West. A vehicle was traveling north in the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West when it swerved off the roadway, hit a driveway, flipped and caught on fire.

Temperatures Head to the 80s

Wednesday will be warm, sunny and dry

Central Virginia continues to warm up over the next few days with above-average temperatures through the weekend. It will be in the 80s on Wednesday. Full forecast >

Roundabout Coming to Henrico

County leaders awarded a $480,000 dollar contract to build a roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads.

Future of the Flying Squirrels

The future of Richmond’s only Double-A baseball team is up in the air. The news was sparked by a statement made by the Richmond Flying Squirrel’s president and managing partner, Lou DiBella, to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Body Cam Footage Released in Louisville

Police body camera video shows officers engage with the bank shooter. (LMPD)

Police body camera video released Tuesday showed the chaotic moments when police arrived at the scene of a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, as the shooter they couldn’t see from the street rained bullets down on them.

