News to Know for Wednesday, April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, April 12, 2023:
Deadly Chesterfield Crash
- Two people died Tuesday evening in a fiery crash on Old Gun Road West. A vehicle was traveling north in the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West when it swerved off the roadway, hit a driveway, flipped and caught on fire.
Temperatures Head to the 80s
- Central Virginia continues to warm up over the next few days with above-average temperatures through the weekend. It will be in the 80s on Wednesday. Full forecast >
Roundabout Coming to Henrico
- Henrico County recently awarded a $480,000 contract to build a roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads.
Future of the Flying Squirrels
- The future of Richmond’s only Double-A baseball team is up in the air. The news was sparked by a statement made by the Richmond Flying Squirrel’s president and managing partner, Lou DiBella, to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
Body Cam Footage Released in Louisville
- Police body camera video released Tuesday showed the chaotic moments when police arrived at the scene of a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, as the shooter they couldn’t see from the street rained bullets down on them.
