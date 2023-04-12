Man dies after shooting in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died at the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Mosby Court.

Police were called to the scene just after 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gay Street.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

