Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man dies after shooting in Mosby Court

Police were called to the scene just after 10:15 p.m. April 11 in the 1600 block of Gay Street.
Police were called to the scene just after 10:15 p.m. April 11 in the 1600 block of Gay Street.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died at the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Mosby Court.

Police were called to the scene just after 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gay Street.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Old Gun Rd W.
2 dead in fiery Chesterfield crash
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jordan: FBI used undercover agent at Catholic church in Richmond
Kim Hahn says last Friday a group of people were walking in their northside neighborhood, bags...
Porch pirates strike again; Richmond police stepping up daylight patrols

Latest News

The Henrico Police Department investigated a suspicious package on April 12.
Suspicious package closes part of Libbie Avenue
Old Gun Road West was closed for several hours after the deadly crash on Tuesday, April 11.
News to Know for Wednesday, April 12
A modular roundabout is coming to the intersection of Turner and Darbytown roads in Henrico...
Roundabout coming to Turner and Darbytown roads
Henrico County is getting a roundabout
Henrico getting roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads