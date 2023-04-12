Man facing over 30 charges for stealing from Henrico cemetery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police have charged a man for stealing over 300 bronze vases from Washington Memorial Park last month.

In early March, the Washington Memorial Park administration reported hundreds of bronze vases used for loved ones to place flowers on the departed’s grave from the cemetery were stolen, resulting in several thousands of dollars in losses.

Detectives identified Austin Curtis Robertson, 23, of Henrico, as a suspect. Robertson is charged with three counts of petit larceny, eight counts of grand theft, eight counts of stolen property intending to sell, and 11 counts of injuring a church/cemetery.

Detectives say they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the public’s help.

“This is what community tips and great police work looks like,” said Henrico County Police spokesperson Karina Bolster. “We hope these charges will bring peace of mind to those families who had their loved ones’ graves victimized.”

Robertson is currently held at Riverside Regional Jail on unrelated charges out of Charles City County.

