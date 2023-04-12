Your Money with Carlson Financial
Jeremy Renner attends premiere, months after snowplow crush

Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series Tuesday, capping a remarkable recovery less than four months after the “Avengers” star was nearly killed in a snowplow accident.

Renner was surrounded by family and supporters at the “Rennervations” premiere in Los Angeles, where he posed for photos and did interviews, at times making use of a cane and a knee scooter. At one point he flashed photographers a thumbs up sign while moving down the carpet.

Renner was crushed by his 7-ton snowplow on New Year’s Day while trying to help free a relative’s car at his Nevada home. The actor has said he broke numerous bones and suffered a collapsed lung and pierced liver in the accident.

“Rennervations,” which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, follows Renner as he transforms large vehicles into community spaces for young people in India, Mexico, Chicago and Nevada. The purposes range from serving as a mobile music studio to a water filtration truck for a community in India.

Renner said his aim was to give young people access to things they might not already have and present opportunities they might not know existed.

Jeremy Renner, center, the host and executive producer of "Rennervations," is surrounded by...
Jeremy Renner, center, the host and executive producer of "Rennervations," is surrounded by family members at the premiere of the four-part Disney+ docuseries, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. The premiere marked Renner's first public, in-person appearance since a Jan. 1 snow plow accident outside his Reno, NV home left him with life-threatening injuries. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Renner wrote the theme song for the show, something he did while working on another show.

“I use music and piano to write songs and use it like therapy for me,” he said.

Construction and music have been creative outlets for Renner, who is best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel “Avengers” films and his own spin-off TV series.

Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie appears in the show, and Renner said the secret to their friendship is they “laugh a lot.”

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, told Diane Sawyer in an interview that aired that while he thought he might die from his injuries, he refused to be “haunted” by the accident.

___

Associated Press writer Leslie Ambriz contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

