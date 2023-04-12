‘It’s just tragic’: 2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two James River High School students died in a fiery crash in Chesterfield on Tuesday evening on Old Gun Road West.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said a BMW was traveling north along Old Gun Road West at a high rate of speed, and its driver lost control.

Old Gun Road West was closed for several hours after the deadly crash on Tuesday, April 11. (WWBT)

“The vehicle traveled several hundred feet, struck a retaining wall, overturned, and caught fire,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a press release. “The driver and passenger were both trapped in the vehicle.”

Dana Smith lives near the crash scene and heard the moments unfold inside his home.

“I was sitting in one of my offices inside my home, and I was on a business call, and I heard a loud boom,” said Smith. “I mean, it sounded like an extremely large violent accident, and I told everyone I think I just heard an accident.”

Smith went outside to find the aftermath of the car crash.

“The car was already engulfed in flames,” he said. “Tragically, it didn’t look like there were any survivors.”

At the scene of the crash, flowers line the charred ground to remember the lives of the two teens killed.

For Smith, the scene left him feeling emotional.

“When I was standing out there towards the end of the night, I heard one of the officers say, “Here comes the tough part of my job, which is having to notify the parents,” said Smith. “It’s just extremely emotional to see that car engulfed in fire and to learn later on it’s two young teenagers. It’s just tragic.”

Flowers line the ground where two teens were killed after a car crash along Old Gun Road West. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools sent NBC12 a message shared with families from the principal of James River High School, Dr. Amanda Voelker.

In this letter, the principal identified the students who died as Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt in a message to parents with permission of the boys’ families.

“We will keep these families in our thoughts during this difficult time,” wrote Dr. Voelker.

The school also shared resources for students affected by this tragedy and said counselors will be available to support students during this difficult time.

The full letter sent by the principal of James River High School can be found below:

“Good afternoon Rapids,

I have some news to share with you and an important request.

I am sad to share that we have learned that two of our students, Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt, have passed away. Both families shared this with us and asked that I share this with you. We will keep these families in our thoughts during this difficult time.

Counselors and administrators are sharing this information with their classmates tomorrow to provide support and will do so Friday as well. Additionally, we have counselors available to provide support. We will share this information with the entire student body tomorrow during the morning announcements prior to the moment of silence.

I have included resources below that may be helpful during times of grief. Please review these documents and use them as necessary with your child. We will have student support services staff members available to assist students.

If you feel your child would like to speak with a counselor for further support, please complete this form (Request Form Link) and we will reach out to your student.

Please call the school if you have updates about your child, of which we should be aware.

Thank you for your support and for taking care of each other during this sad time for our Rapid community,

Dr. Voelker

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

