Electoral board votes to approve upgraded voting machines ahead of November election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Inside Richmond’s Office of Elections, upgraded machines are showcased as board members prepare for election season and help those heading to the polls.

“It’s like going from a PlayStation 4 to a PlayStation 5,” Richmond’s General Registrar Keith Balmer said.

The new machine, a DS300, is an upgraded version of the one they currently have, which is the DS200.

“What that means is that this machine is faster. It means that it will process the ballots faster and that we will be able to report our results faster, so that’s going to be very exciting,” Balmer said

The office has used the older machine for the past 8 years and typically replaces them every 10 years.

Balmer said they are ahead of the game right now, which is crucial for faster results and fewer issues, especially as they prepare for the 2024 presidential election.

“The electoral board, with their buy-in, then I will be able to purchase these machines. We’re going to purchase roughly about 100 of them. We have 72 different precincts, so we have to buy new machines for each precinct and for early voting, and they won’t be available until the November election,” Balmer said.

The electoral board is also focusing on changing how election officers are trained and working out the dates and times for early voting in the June primary.

“Normally, what happens is that my staff does the training for the election officer, which we do before every election, but what’s going to be different starting with the June election is that we’re going to recruit the election officers, and then they are going to be the ones doing the training,” Balmer said.

With the goal to keep the lines moving and hopefully prevent any ballot problems while you go and make your voice heard.

