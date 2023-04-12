Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Credit reporting complaints ‘skyrocket’ to new record, report finds

69% of all complaints were against the big three bureaus
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (US PIRG) found complaints against credit reporting agencies nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022.

According to the report, credit reporting complaints made up 75% of the more than 800,000 complaints made by consumers last year to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Consumers are complaining that the credit reporting system is stacked against them, because the credit reporting bureaus don’t listen, don’t fix mistakes and don’t reply to consumers at all,” Ed Mierzwinski, senior director of U.S. PIRG’s Federal Consumer Program, said.

Mierzwinksi, who wrote the report, found 69% of consumer complaints were against the big three credit bureaus: Transunion, Equifax and Experian.

Mierzwinkski said the increase in complaints is concerning because having a bad credit score can impact your ability to buy a house, secure a loan, or get a job.

“In this tough economy, you want your credit report to be accurate,” he said. “The consumers are saying, they’re not accurate. Consumers are saying, they’re not listening to me.”

We reached out to all three major credit report companies to get their thoughts on the report. The Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA) replied on their behalf:

Mierzwinski recommended using the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) complaint database to search complaints by company to see others’ experiences.

If you do run into an issue, he suggested filing a complaint with the CFPB and your state attorney general’s office.

But at the end of the day, your best bet to avoid a low credit score is to make every effort to pay your bills on time, Mierzwinski said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Two James River High School students died in a crash on Tuesday, April 11 on Old Gun Road West....
2 high school students identified in fatal fiery Chesterfield crash
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels’ future up in the air
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jordan: FBI used undercover agent at Catholic church in Richmond

Latest News

Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks
Workers knock down a section of site of an industrial fire the area as smoke billows from the...
Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine’s outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21,...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a...
Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction