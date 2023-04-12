2 high school students die in fiery Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two James River High School students died in a fiery crash in Chesterfield on Tuesday evening on Old Gun Road West.

Just before 6 p.m. on April 11, Chesterfield County Police say a BMW was traveling north in the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West at a high rate of speed and its driver lost control.

“The vehicle traveled several hundred feet, struck a retaining wall, overturned, and caught fire,” the Chesterfield Police Department said Wednesday. “The driver and passenger were both trapped in the vehicle.”

The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

While their identities are being withheld pending a positive identification by the Office of the Medical Examiner, Chesterfield police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the victimes were teens who attended James River High School.

Old Gun Road West between Springcreek Drive and Iron Forge Drive was closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

