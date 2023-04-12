Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

2 dead in fiery Chesterfield crash

Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Old Gun Rd W.
Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Old Gun Rd W.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -2 people have died after a fiery crash in Chesterfield that happened Tuesday evening on Old Gun Road West.

Just before 6 p.m. on April 11, Chesterfield County Police say two people were driving north in the 3200 block of Old Gun Rd W when the car swerved off the roadway, hitting a driveway, flipped and caught on fire.

The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld until their families have been notified.

Old Gun Rd W. between Springcreek Drive and Iron Forge Drive is closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of...
Richmond man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Those who are planning to see "Hamilton" are encouraged to use ride-share services such as...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater

Latest News

Police say the Chesterfield buses now have thousands of dollars' worth of damage and are now...
Multiple Chesterfield school buses vandalized, police searching for suspects
A woman who was held at Portsmouth City Jail in May 2022 is suing the Portsmouth sheriff and a...
Lawsuit says Portsmouth sheriff, deputy forced detainees to expose genitals to prove menstruation
Amy Humphries, a 30-year Food Lion employee, is being honored for helping a former co-worker...
Grocery store manager honors 30-year employee for helping a co-worker in need
MHAV's "Warm Line" can be considered as a step below a hotline for those struggling with their...
Mental Health America of Virginia offers free peer-run phone line