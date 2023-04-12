2 dead in fiery Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -2 people have died after a fiery crash in Chesterfield that happened Tuesday evening on Old Gun Road West.

Just before 6 p.m. on April 11, Chesterfield County Police say two people were driving north in the 3200 block of Old Gun Rd W when the car swerved off the roadway, hitting a driveway, flipped and caught on fire.

The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld until their families have been notified.

Old Gun Rd W. between Springcreek Drive and Iron Forge Drive is closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

