VDOT lane closures on I-95 south in Chesterfield may cause delays

VDOT is implementing lane closures on I-95 South in Chesterfield over the weekend.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -VDOT is implementing lane closures on I-95 South in Chesterfield over the weekend.

Weather permitting, I-95 southbound near Reymet Road just south of Willis Road (Exit 64) will be closed for concrete rehabilitation from 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, until 6 a.m. Monday, April 17.

Single-lane closures start at 7 p.m., then double-lane closures at 9 p.m.

At least one travel lane will be open during all hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as significant delays can be expected.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

