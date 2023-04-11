Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins

Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two boys hurt in a shooting Monday in Roanoke are 7-year-old twins, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell.

Caldwell says police have a suspect but have not released a name, and no one has been arrested or charges filed. The shooting stemmed from an issue with a bicycle, according to Caldwell.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Salem Avenue SW, where they found a woman and the boys with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of...
Richmond man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Those who are planning to see "Hamilton" are encouraged to use ride-share services such as...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater

Latest News

Mayor Stoney hosts a roundtable discussion about restoration of rights.
Richmond Mayor hosts roundtable after Youngkin ends automatic voting rights for ex-felons
VDOT is implementing lane closures on I-95 South in Chesterfield over the weekend.
VDOT lane closures on I-95 south in Chesterfield may cause delays
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Hilda Ampy is a bus driver in Chesterfield County who won big!
Chesterfield school bus driver wins $100,000 lottery ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe it’