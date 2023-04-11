Tuesday Forecast: The first of several warm and sunny days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After another cold start, today’s warmup goes into the mid 70s with more warm and dry weather on the way.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Day 1 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low around 50, high in low 80s°. Day 2 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 80s. Day 3 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. (Late Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers in the morning and midday, then partly sunny and dry afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Rain likely evening and overnight. Lows in the low 60s, highs in mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%, goes up at night.)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.