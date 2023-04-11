Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting in Lynchburg Monday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they responded at 11:56 p.m. to the 7000 block of Timberlake Rd after receiving a report of a teen being shot inside an apartment. They located a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Police took the boy to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police say he is in stable condition.

Officers say they saw a shirtless 17-year-old boy with blood on him attempting to hide a gun behind a dumpster, which led police to arrest him.

The teen was charged with malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, underage possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. S. Bond with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6161.

