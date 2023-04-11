Richmond city leaders declare housing crisis: ’This is bigger than just bricks and mortar’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city council approved a resolution Monday night declaring a housing crisis in Richmond to bring more attention to the issue and find more solutions.

“This crisis is bigger than just bricks and mortar. It’s affecting health, education, and our criminal justice system,” one person said to the council during Monday night’s public comment.

Resolution 2023-R019 lays out problems Richmond continues to face regarding housing, such as the city being short more than 23,000 homes and the number of evictions now exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“Even before the pandemic hit, hundreds of Richmonders lacked stable attainable housing. We should no longer continue using the term affordable housing as there is no such thing,” one person in support of the resolution told the council. “One would have to ask affordable for whom.”

A recent report by the RVA Eviction Lab showed 87% of evictions are being filed by out-of-state LLCs and that just 15 landlords are responsible for more than half of all evictions in Richmond.

“There’s something to be said about entities coming from outside of the state and purchasing up large blocks of housing and then not being responsible to our area,” Councilman Michael Jones said.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 690 people are experiencing homelessness in the metro-Richmond area, and 188 live in unsheltered conditions.

The resolution states it’s the highest it’s been in 15 years.

City leaders say these are all obstacles contributing to a lack of home ownership, but they believe passing a resolution to declare a housing crisis may help find solutions.

“It codifies it in a way that allows us to leverage our public investment now even further to secure additional resources,” Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille said.

The solutions some city leaders propose include supporting what Mayor Levar Stoney has laid out in his budget proposal for next year.

This includes allocating $50 million over the next five years in the capital improvement plan for affordable housing, $500,000 for the “Alternative Homes” project, a first-time home buyers program for city employees, and nearly $2 million for a year-round emergency shelter.

Stoney is also looking to put $800,000 toward the Eviction Diversion Program.

“We can’t just call it a crisis and name it a crisis. We must act as if it is a crisis and put budgeting and dollars towards it to making it happen,” Jones said.

