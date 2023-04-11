Richmond City Council appoints Laura Drewry as new city attorney

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -City Council appointed Laura K. Drewry, Esq. as the new Richmond city attorney.

Her duties as city attorney will include serving as the city’s chief legal advisor for the local government. She will also manage and oversee the Richmond Office of City Attorney, which provides legal representation for the legislative and administrative branches of Richmond government, including all City government departments, boards, commissions and agencies.

Drewry has worked in the Richmond Office of City Attorney since 2006, serving as Deputy City Attorney of the Division of Civil Litigation. She also has served as the primary contact for Fire and Emergency Services, GRTC Transit System, Human Resources, Richmond Library Board, Richmond Personnel Board and the Richmond Retirement Board.

A native Virginian, Drewry earned her law degree from George Mason University.

During nearly 17 years serving as a lawyer in the Richmond Office of City Attorney, Drewry has earned a solid reputation for her dedication and commitment to the legal needs of the City of Richmond and its residents.

She replaces the former city attorney, who retired last month.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.