Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Rep. Jordan: FBI used undercover agent at Catholic church in Richmond

FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - Republican Rep. Jim Jordan - the House Judiciary chairman - issued a subpoena Monday to FBI Director Christopher Wray for documents related to a now-withdrawn memo from Richmond’s field office that focused on extremism in the Catholic Church.

The committee says on its website that the “FBI relied on information derived from at least one undercover employee and sought to use local religious organizations as ‘new avenues for tripwire and source development.’”

The investigation was sparked by a Jan. 23 document from the FBI’s Richmond field office titled “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities.”

The FBI wrote:

“In addition to [redaction], engage in outreach to the leadership of other [Society of Saint Pius X] chapels in the FBI Richmond [area of responsibility] to sensitize these congregations to the warning signs of radicalization and to enlist their assistance to serve as suspicious activity tripwires.”

“The FBI similarly noted two other opportunities to engage in outreach with religious institutions in the Richmond area, citing a desire ‘to sensitize the congregation to the warning signs of radicalization and enlist their assistance to serve as suspicious activity tripwires,’” the House committee said in its report.

The FBI rescinded the memo on Feb. 8. The FBI office in Richmond had no comment Tuesday about the report.

When asked for comment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office referred to a February article on The Daily Signal’s website where he said he was “stunned” about the FBI memo.

“While he is encouraged that the FBI removed the document, he believes there must be full transparency and accountability from FBI leadership as part of the review under way,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said at the time.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of...
Richmond man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Those who are planning to see "Hamilton" are encouraged to use ride-share services such as...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater

Latest News

In Virginia, women still have access to the drug mifepristone, even though efforts are underway...
Ruling over pill ignites abortion debate, puts spotlight on Virginia General Assembly
It's an amendment the governor proposed to a bill that cracks down on a child's accessibility...
Youngkin recommends more parental consent for kids accessing social media
Youngkin recommends changes to online consent law
Youngkin recommends changes for more parental consent online
The extra layer of permission would be on top of the requirements of the original bill, which...
Youngkin recommends tighter parental approvals for children accessing websites