Porch pirates strike again, Richmond Police stepping up daylight patrols

Kim Hahn says last Friday a group of people were walking in their northside neighborhood, bags...
Kim Hahn says last Friday a group of people were walking in their northside neighborhood, bags in hand, swiping packages from homes along Seminary Avenue.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond resident Kim Hahn is concerned about how porch pirates were able to make off with a package on her doorstep.

“He definitely came into the left as if he was trying to avoid it,” said Kim Hahn, concerned about package thefts.

Hahn says last Friday a group of people were walking in their northside neighborhood, bags in hand, swiping packages from homes along Seminary Avenue. Hahn receives a lot of packages in the mail, and is currently still trying to figure out exactly what was inside the package those thieves made off with.

“Well you feel violated. It’s happened before but we didn’t have as clear of a video and it feels like an affront. It feels like a little bit of a personal invasion,” said Hahn.

Richmond Police say package thefts are a crime of opportunity and that’s why it’s also difficult for them to prevent. The crooks are also getting smarter and evading the camera.

“They will, I’ve seen some they’ll come in from the side and stay completely off camera and just grab the package from right under the camera,” said Det. Justin Land, Richmond Police Dept.

Last year, police dealt with almost 500 package thefts. It’s a type of crime that has been on the rise over the last seven years.

“I think it’s because it’s easy, it’s quick and they never know what they’re going to find inside the package. It could be a hairbrush. It could be an iPhone,” said Det. Land.

And for those dealing with thieves, when you do have those doorbell camera videos, give them to police, because they share those images with patrol officers, so they can be on the lookout for those crooks if they return.

“You know there’s a better way. A better way to live,” said Hahn.

Hahn says she is now forced to either get a Post Office Box or a package delivery box to make sure no one else makes off with her items.

Managing Your Mental Health: NBC12 launches new initiative
