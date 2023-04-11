News to Know for Tuesday, April 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, April 11, 2023:

Warming Up

After another cold start, Tuesday will warm up into the mid-70s with more warm and dry weather on the way. Full forecast >

Richmond Declares Housing Crisis

Richmond City Council approved a resolution Monday night declaring a housing crisis in Richmond to bring more attention to the issue and find more solutions.

Richneck Parent Faces Charges

The mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary earlier this year now faces two charges . A grand jury on Monday indicted Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, on charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child.

AdvanSix Workers on Strike in Hopewell

AdvanSix workers are on strike over wage negotiations in their contracts. Union representative James Baugus says the company proposed raises for only about half its workforce. He says Advansix negotiated a wage adjustment for only 51% of workers in their first year.

Abortion Pill Debate

In Virginia, The Family Foundation of Virginia is celebrating a judge’s decision to suspend access to an abortion pill , while state Democrats are using the ruling to drive people to the polls this fall.

Masking Changes in Hospitals

VCU Health revised its masking guideline Monday across the health system. This comes as other health systems in the Greater Richmond region also lift mask requirements.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.