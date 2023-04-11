News to Know for Tuesday, April 11

Richmond City Council approved a resolution Monday night declaring a housing crisis in Richmond.
Richmond City Council approved a resolution Monday night declaring a housing crisis in Richmond.
By David Hylton
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, April 11, 2023:

Warming Up

  • After another cold start, Tuesday will warm up into the mid-70s with more warm and dry weather on the way. Full forecast >

Richmond Declares Housing Crisis

Richneck Parent Faces Charges

  • The mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary earlier this year now faces two charges. A grand jury on Monday indicted Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, on charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child.

AdvanSix Workers on Strike in Hopewell

  • AdvanSix workers are on strike over wage negotiations in their contracts. Union representative James Baugus says the company proposed raises for only about half its workforce. He says Advansix negotiated a wage adjustment for only 51% of workers in their first year.

Abortion Pill Debate

  • In Virginia, The Family Foundation of Virginia is celebrating a judge’s decision to suspend access to an abortion pill, while state Democrats are using the ruling to drive people to the polls this fall.

Masking Changes in Hospitals

  • VCU Health revised its masking guideline Monday across the health system. This comes as other health systems in the Greater Richmond region also lift mask requirements.

