Managing Your Mental Health: NBC12 launches initiative to have open conversations

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is starting a new initiative to have open and honest conversations about mental health in our homes, communities and places of work.

“Managing Your Mental Health” will be a regular feature each month starting on April 11.

Here’s what you can expect on NBC12 throughout the day Tuesday on TV and on your streaming devices. All live elements can be watched in the video player at the top of this story:

  • 11 a.m.: Simone Cuccurullo and Jasmine Turner will join News Before Noon for a look at this project and what you expect to see during the day.
  • 3 p.m.: We’ll give you another look at what to expect in a live update on “12 News Now,” which can be found on your streaming device and here online.
  • 4-6:30 p.m.: A special Call 12 with our call lines staffed by volunteers from Mental Health America of Virginia.
  • 5 and 6 p.m.: An in-depth look at Mental Health America of Virginia’s resources, including its “Warm Line” - a line that people can call to discuss mental health concerns before a situation deteriorates.

