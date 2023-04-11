Man injured in Chesterfield apartment shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Tuesday at the University Apartments at Ettrick.

Police were called to the shooting scene around 1:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

