Man injured in Chesterfield apartment shooting

The shooting happened at the University Apartments at Ettrick.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Tuesday at the University Apartments at Ettrick.

Police were called to the shooting scene around 1:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

